Urithi to put up a multimillion green estate in Juja

Urithi Housing Cooperative Society Limited has purchased a 200-acre prime land to develop a multimillion shilling housing estate, Birmingham Woodlands City.

Located four kilometres off Thika Superhighway in Juja, Kiambu county, the project will be implemented on prime land measuring approximately 65 acres with the rest of the land master planned and subdivided as plots for sale.

Urithi Society marketing director Kelvin Manjari Muthuri says they have come up with latest architectural concept in a bid to redefine the area.

The society, in its plan, also visualises a 3,500 square metre commercial centre to let, combined with other commercial spaces and a commercial children’s park for recreational activities.

“Urithi has thought wholesomely on how to redefine the city and its residents’ lifestyle that will change their living standards as has happened in Kigali, Rwanda,” said Muthuri.

Muthuri invited investors to invest in the city, adding that the society will help by providing incentives. He said the project will open up investment opportunities for landowners around the area, “there will be a great demand for workers’ residential houses.

This is why we want to position our members in a economically striking distance where they will reap maximum benefits from their investments,” said Muthuri.

He said that the society has made a pact with Rafiki Bank, who will offer soft loans to members at 18 per cent interest rate, and Urithi Premium Sacco at 6.5 per cent interest rate per year.

The loans will be spread in four years repayment period. Muthuri said that those who will purchase the property will be at liberty to make internal courts and clusters that would serve as internal gated community estates.

The 74 plots measuring an eighth of an acre each are up for grabs, and will cost the Sh1.7 million while a quarter acre will fetch Sh3.05 million. Muthuri said this was just the introductory price and soon the price will be hiked by demand.