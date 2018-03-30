MPs dismiss KRA boss over documents

A parliamentary committee yesterday sent away Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General John Njiraini for failing to produce documents to support procurement of Sh17 billion e-tax stamps.

Public Investments Committee (PIC) members were incensed to hear from the chief tax collector that he could not trace audited financial statements for 2012/13.

He could also not explain the progress made and amount of tax so far recovered after the authority won a Sh5.6 billion in court case against four soda companies in relation to returnable bottles.

Njiraini told the committee chaired by Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir he could not comment on the controversial Excisable Goods Management System (EGMS) since the matter is still in court.

However, Nassir said commissioner General could not be allowed to hide behind court to avoid answering queries posed by members.

He said it was the conclusion of the committee that taxpayers had lost money through the actions of the commissioner general and therefore the matter could proceed.

“You have failed to produce the documents required. I therefore rule that these proceedings cannot proceed and ask you to come back here after 10 days fully armed with what we have asked for,” directed Nassir.

In his defence, Njiraini said he was ready to provide the committee with all the documents indicating that the EGMS matter is still active in courts.