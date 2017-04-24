GOL to shore up hotel bookings in Kenya

Photo: Travelport East Africa Country Manager Nita Nagi. PHOTO: COURTESY

Local hoteliers are set to record increased visitor traffic following deployment of GOL, a breakthrough online booking tool into the market.

It comes on the buck of the 2017 Economic Survey indicating the tourist sector is on a steady recovery streak as State security agencies bolster surveillance to neutralise terrorist attacks.

Listed UK-based travel commerce platform, Travelpot partnered with Kenya’s Travel Creations to roll out GOL, making the firm the first in Africa to deploy the booking tool.

There is confidence hotels bookings will surge as witnessed in other markets GOL is being used.

Data shows Kenya’s online travel sales continue to grow rapidly buoyed by rising internet penetration, improved net infrastructure and the expansion of online payment options.

GOL is a one stop shop for agents, offering seamless access to services such as flight bookings and information, access to accommodation options and booking and insurance.

“Travelport’s unique Travel Commerce Platform and the power of its technology solutions is what we need to meet and drive our vision of making travel bookings faster and easier and most importantly with more choices for our customers,” said Travel Creations CEO Zainab Yahya.

GOL allows clients to pre- select preferred airlines, best fares and best hotels in your destination.

According to Travelport East Africa Country Manager Nita Nagi, online travel sales to residents grew by 14 per cent to reach Sh92.8 billion in 2015.

“We are delighted to partner with Travel Creations as the first Kenyan agency to roll out this powerful new online booking solution for travel agencies, which will help them connect their customers to more travel choices, thus empowering their travel experiences. Agreements like this, demonstrate the value that the travel agency community in East Africa sees in our unique Travel Commerce Platform that is redefining travel commerce across the globe,” she said.

Travelpot facilitates travel commerce by connecting the world’s leading travel providers with online and offline travel buyers in a proprietary business-to-business (B2B) travel marketplace.

It has a leadership position in airline merchandising, hotel content and rate distribution, mobile travel commerce and a pioneering B2B payment solution that addresses the needs of travel intermediaries to efficiently and securely settle travel transactions.

Technology Services through which it provides critical IT services to airlines, such as shopping, ticketing, departure control and other solutions, enabling them to focus on their core business competencies and reduce costs.

Travelport is headquartered in Langley, U.K. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol “TVPT”.