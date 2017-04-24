Hawkers Fury lights up Ngong’

Photo: Hawkers fury ridden by Daniel Tanui. PHOTO/BARRY SILAR

Zimbabwean jockey Hennie Greyling won a brilliant race yesterday atop Hawkers Fury as the biggest meet of the calendar; Friends of Ngong’ Racing Kenya Derby went down. The 2400m highlight event stood out for its tight running in what thrilled the hundreds of fans present.

Trainer Onesmus Mutua was over the moon as he finally claimed his maiden derby. The start was intense after the lights as punters favorite As Paragon jockeyed by James Muhindi and Eagle Bay ridden by Mark Mburu fought for the front row in enthralling fashion.

At the 800m mark, School of Rock jockeyed by Julie McCann was pressing hard while Tenby from Patsy Sercombe stable was all ambitious as the race neared the business end. However, Greyling’s experience told as he took wide his fillie and pushed the high gear as he expertly wade off As Paragon right from the 400m point to win the top prized meet for only its third finish off nine starts. An elated Greyling who is based in Durban attributed his victory to well planned execution. “Our strategy was to push on and find an opportune moment to strike. I am happy with my race and how well the horse reacted.

This was a perfect day for the team for sure,” he said.

Elsewhere in the 1,400m Lake Nakuru Lodges Handicap, Kevin Ng’anga’s efficiency was enough to clinch veteran Espionage a lucky win over stable mate Hatton Gardens.

The victory was so tiny as they literally crossed the line at the same mark, though camera re-runs and stable reports gave Espionage a short head advantage. The race timed at 1:27:07 at the clocks was characterised by tactics aplenty as a crème of the participants fought for honours.

Trade Secret ridden by James Muhindi and Charles Kimani’s Shakara Man were aggressive off the blocks but hard done by slackening pace as the rest of the pack duly caught up. It was a titanic battle to the dead as Muhindi’s South African bred fillie was only a mere three quarters length behind the Samuel Njuguna trained duo; thus underscoring its rising mettle.