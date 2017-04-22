Nyanza prepares for ODM primaries on Monday

Photo: Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga.

Noven Owiti and Baraka Karama @PeopleDailyKe

ODM aspirants in Nyanza are on the last stretch of campaigns in a bid to galvanise support ahead of party primaries on Monday.

In Homa Bay and Migori counties, the aspirants have a few days to woo votes ahead of the Orange party primaries slated for early next week.

Earlier, nominations for the two counties were scheduled for Friday.

It means the exercise will now be conducted in Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay and Migori counties on the same day.

Nyanza is considered ODM’s stronghold and the aspirants are leaving nothing to chance during campaigns as they prepare to battle it out in the primaries.

A tough contest is predicted in the governorship race hence the incumbents are not sparing any resource to woo voters.

Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti earlier in the week met teachers from Rachuonyo and Ndhiwa constituencies. He urged them to support his re-election adding that his development track record speaks for itself.

Awiti will contest on ODM ticket with Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, former NIS boss Sammy Wakiaga, businessman Enosh Bolo and university administrator Cosmas Kanyadudi.

His Siaya counterpart, Cornel Rasanga, took his final campaign to Ugenya and Gem constituencies.

Rasanga is competing for the ODM ticket with Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo, businessman William Oduol and former PS Carey Orege.

Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma on Thursday took his campaign to Seme constituency, the home turf of his rival, Senator Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Ranguma will wrestle it out with Nyong’o, Hezron Mc’obewa, Asaka Nyangara and Gordon Wayumba.

Police yesterday confirmed that security has been beefed up ahead of the exercise.