Chinese policy on population management to be discussed at continental conference

A policy that China has pursued to manage her population is set to take center stage at a continental conference scheduled for Nairobi next week.

Demographers and reproductive health experts said yesterday discussions of the policy is important if Africa is to avoid the pitfalls that has led to decision makers in China begin review population management strategies.

The 1st China-Africa Population and Development International Conference is slated for April 18-19 and themed Harnessing the demographic dividend in Africa.

“The Chinese government is reviewing the policy. It has been affected by many aspects in efforts to manage her population,” said the deputy director of Population at the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), Charles Nyasure Oisebe.

The forum will present an opportunity for local representatives and agencies involved in population matters on how best the potential of young people and the large size can be harnessed to accelerate economic development.

A demographic dividend is a temporary opportunity for faster economic growth that begins when fertility rates fall, leading to a larger proportion of working-age adults and fewer younger dependents

Demographic dividend occurs when a falling birth rate changes the age distribution so that fewer investments are needed to meet the needs of the youngest age groups and resources are released for investment in economic development and family welfare

The policy by the Chinese is credited by the China for a rapid decline in the number of children per family under the country’s family planning programme from an average of two children to one per woman.

“The decline in the number of children born contributed to improvement of the economic growth rate of 7.3 percent in 2014, up from 5.2 percent in 1981.

But the review has been occasioned by reports of more males than females, as the population climbed down.

Other reports indicate permission was extended some parts of the Asian economic giant to women to give birth to two children instead of on after population figures of few people raised concern.

An estimated 250 high level experts and researchers from China and Africa are expected at the conference to be held at the Hilton and the discussions representatives from the continent craft home grown policies on population management.

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) population and development specialist, Cecilia Kimemia said at a media briefing ahead of the conference the forum is taking place under the spirit of the South-South (SS) co-operation development strategy.

“The conference aims to promote and strengthen collaboration and partnership between Africa and China and other partner states in the filed of population and development,” said Kimemia.