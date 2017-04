The family of an 11 year old pupil at the GSU Primary school who went into a comma after inhaling excess carbon monoxide after a fire broke out in their dormitory are still coming to terms with the untimely death of their child after she succumbed to her injuries at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The late Fiona Wanjiru had been transffered to the referral facility from the Nairobi West hospital where the girl had been fighting for her life in the intensive care unit for the past six weeks.