Hiccups as Roll Ball teams set for Dhaka

National men’s and women’s Roll Ball teams’ chances of featuring in this year’s World Cup slated for February 17- 24 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, where the latter are expected to defend their title, lie squarely in the hands of the sports ministry with visas and air tickets yet to be secured ahead of the travel date of February 15.

The teams have been in non-residential training at Kasarani Stadium where they have been forced to train at the parking lot for the longest time owing to lack of funds to pay for the indoor training facility.

As if that was not enough trouble, the players have had to go through the gruelling task of preparing their own meals after training, a task they have had to undertake at the team manager’s residence in Mirema, Roysambu area.

“The players have to overlook their physical exhaustion after training and cook their meals provided for by the federation and at times myself before heading to their own homes since we could not keep them in camp,” team manager Musa Kaguli said.

The federation had sent a proposal for Sh8.4 million to the ministry of sports two months ago and had been promised support in terms of air tickets, visas, meals and accommodation for 16 players and officials as well as allowances for the entire contingent, a promise yet to fully materialise.

“As at Friday morning, the ministry had requested us to forward the passports for visa processing, which we have done. However, the issue of allowances has not been dealt with as the ministry officials say that it will be deliberated on Monday,” said federation secretary Yusuf Kipkoech.

The money would have been used to ensure all the 24 players are booked at a residential camp and the indoor arena for training paid for, but that was not to be. This week the federation’s president Samuel Litaba went out of his way to pay for a two-day training session at the indoor facility.

“The international federation caters for travel and accommodation as well as meal expenses for a coach, 12 players ( six male and six female) and the team manager but no allowances.

The extra 16 are what we had requested the ministry to help with,” Kipkoech added. The national women’s roll ball team is seeking to reproduce performances that saw Kenya defy her underdog tag to emerge as world champions in India in 2015.

Having successfully defended their African title in Uganda in 2016, the Jacob Nyaudo coached side, is seeking to continue with their unbeaten run if and when they head to Bangladesh for the World Cup.

Their male counterparts who are rated fourth globally will also hope to improve their ratings and possibly emerge winners.