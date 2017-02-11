Changing fortunes

Photo: Anderson Sifuna (Kenya) throws a blow at Hydan Ismail from Tanzania during their bout at Kasarani Stadium last weekend. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

Lively boxing events are coming through into the country and Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC) is keen to sustain the trend.

Barely days after Fox Sports aired live four bouts from the Carnivore Grounds, Nairobi is set to host four fights next weekend courtesy of ‘Bigger Than Life Entertainment’ of Las Vegas, Nevada.

It has been ages since a rush of interest in the sport was witnessed and with the current splurge of fights checking in, Nairobi will look at making mileage.

The collaboration of KPBC and the American outfit will see them host “Making a Champ” bouts with the main event being a feisty rematch between Kenyan James Onyango and Ugandan Patrick Atuhairwe for the welterweight meet.

Other fights on the cards will see iron fist lady Fatuma Zarika and Asha Ndegere clash in an eight round flyweight bout and an additional five preliminary bouts hosting fighters from South Africa, Malawi and USA.

In addition to that, World Boxing Commission certified referee Tony Weeks will be taking forte in the ring for the bonanza.

According to Kenyan heavyweight pugilist Morris Okola who will partake in the showdown, the glory days of Kenyan boxing is back hence attracting many bouts.

“For us boxers, this is an opportunity for exposure. This move will change the face of boxing moving forward and it is encouraging that every two months we will be earning fights.

KPBC is working hard and they need to be commended for making such useful deals that are beneficial to the sport,” said the defending national champion popularly known as ‘Maketho Maloso’.

KPBC under the Hillary Alila and patron Johnstone Sakaja have indicated in the recent past about raising the profile of the sport in the country from years of neglect.