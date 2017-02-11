Guardiola planning £200m spending spree with 11 first-team stars

Photo: Manchester City’s Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (centre) celebrates with team-mates Pablo Zabaleta (left) and Leroy Sane after scoring their late winner against Swansea City last week. Photo/AFP

Pep Guardiola is set to go on a mega £200m spending spree this summer as Manchester City look to offload their flops. The City boss has grown frustrated by horrific performances at times this season, which has almost ended their title dream.

And a number of first-team stars who are out-of-contract are facing the axe along with others who will be sold to raise millions in funds. Guardiola’s transfer warchest will then be spent on bringing in at least two new full-backs, a central defender, midfielder and striker.

City have already been in talks with Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in a £100m deal, showing how serious they are this summer. The Argentine superstar has grown frustrated with the Catalans lack of urgency in offering him a huge new deal, and City showed their hand early.

Guardiola spent a staggering £174m last summer, but did not get the instant impact he was hoping from them all. England ace John Stones has struggled to adapt to the ex-Bayern Munich chief’s system, and has made numerous mistakes. Ilkay Gundogan has been injured, and is out for the remainder of the season following a horror knee injury picked up against Watford in December.

Claudio Bravo has been a disaster, having conceded an incredible 16 goals from just 24 shots following City’s 4-0 thrashing at Everton. Gabriel Jesus, 19, has only just arrived after winning the Brazilian league with Palmeiras for £27m.

He looks to be the best purchase of them all, scoring three goals in four games, including two against Swansea last Sunday. Leroy Sane is talented but young, and will be given plenty more time as he is seen as one for the future.

An Etihad insider revealed: “Pep hasn’t even begun with his spending at the club yet, it is just the start. The club accepted they could not change the entire starting 11 in the close season.

They wanted to give the veteran lads another chance and one last hurrah at giving it a go.” “Pep will be backed to the hilt and will have something around £200m to spend to achieve his aims and targets. There is a huge rebuilding process going on at the club and this is just the next stage of that,” added the source.

Guardiola is set to axe at least seven first-team regulars in the close season in a huge overhaul of City’s squad. Yaya Toure, who is out of contract, and England goalkeeper Joe Hart are the two biggest names who face the chop. Jesus Navas, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Pablo Zabaleta and Willy Caballero will all not been offered new contracts, SunSport understand.