Bayern get ‘grubby’ at Patriots-inspired Ingolstadt

Strugglers Ingolstadt will take inspiration from the New England Patriot’s stunning Super Bowl fightback when they host Bayern Munich on Saturday with the Bundesliga leaders expecting a “grubby” Bavarian derby.

Bayern host Arsenal at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday, but before the Champions League last 16 clash, Munich must take care of Bundesliga business and travel 80 kilometres (50mi) north to their neighbours.

Bayern can expect tough times at Ingolstadt’s tiny Audi Sportpark, which holds 15,000, against the hard-working hosts, just like at bottom side Darmstadt in last December’s scrappy 1-0 win after Xabi Alonso’s goal.

“We’ve already seen what it was like at Darmstadt. It will be a grubby game on Saturday,” said Bayern’s Germany star Thomas Mueller with Ingolstadt second from bottom. Arjen Robben says this is the “week of truth” for Bayern’s European aspirations and Ingolstadt hope Bayern are distracted by the Arsenal clash.

“On paper, it’s obvious how this game will go. Anything else would be a surprise, but that is exactly our goal,” said Ingolstadt’s coach Maik walpurgis. Bayern have won all three previous league meetings between the clubs and poached a 2-1 win on their previous visit in May 2016.

But the hosts hope for an upset, inspired by last Sunday’s Super Bowl winners. The New England Patriots fought back from 21-0 down to beat Atlanta in a fairytale display and Ingolstadt’s assistant coach Michael Henke took heart. “You can take a lot of motivation from it.

The Super Bowl has shown that you have to overcome set-backs and now, like New England, we have to manage a ‘lucky punch’,” said Henke. -AFP