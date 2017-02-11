Kip Keino Stadium to be ready on time

EMMANUEL MASINDE

Event director Herbert Tawa Mwachiro is hopeful Kipchoge Keino stadium will be ready next year. With the stadium contractor only given half of the facility for upgrading, Mwachiro was optimistic the facility come next year, it will be ready for the championships.

“I don’t think all things being equal will be a hindrance to such process since there is good will from the government, strong support from the same government and strong urge from all quarters in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to ensure success in this tournament,” added Mwachiro.

Mwachiro revealed that next week a team from Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) will visit the country to do thorough inspection of all facilities in the country.

Mwachiro was on a pre-inspection visit to see the progress being made on the stadium. “By next week CAF will be sending a highly level technical team to come and see our level of preparedness in hosting such tournament which is just eleven months away from now.

We have to work extra time to ensure we meet the deadline,” said Mwachiro who was accompanied by assistant director Thomas Ochieng. “We don’t want to lose this event.

Remember in 1996 we had been awarded to host Africa Football Championships (AFCON) but it did not happen but that does not matter now.

We are focused as the rest of Africa feels that it is important for Kenya finally joins the football fraternity of Africa by hosting a major tournament where there is so much good will that this event is held here,” assured Mwachiro.