Leos dare champs KCB

Strathmore Leos step into the pitch today with caution in their duel against four-time Kenya Cup champions KCB in a cross-over fixture which doubles up as their first meeting in the 2016/2017 season.

With each having a piece from the home-and-away matches in the 2015/2016 season, Strathmore will be out to contest for the priceless win in the 12th round despite a string of upsets that dragged them behind to see them lie ninth on the log with 13 points owing to two wins and five bonus points.

Leos who lost a couple of senior players to Kenya cup rivals Mwamba, Nondescripts, Quins and majority to Homeboyz have been struggling to keep up with their competitive nature in the cup and their match against the unbeaten bankers remain a moment of trial to them.

Strathmore’s coach Mitch Ocholla however remains positive in their duel and is pleased by how the junior players are working all round to get them the results they are eyeing when they host KCB at the Jamhuri Showground in the first match of the weekend’s double header.

“We are always positive in everything we do and am really impressed by the junior players who are stepping up especially against Nakuru in the past weekend and the rebuilding so far is good,” said Ocholla.

Strathmore’s form has not been smooth ever since over 15 senior players shipped to other clubs forcing them to struggle in the cup an advantage which KCB will look to exploit though their current squad cannot be under looked despite KCB’s great form.

Their opponent’s good form has seen them romp over Mean Machine 70-0 in the 10th round and another 47-0 over Blak Blad last weekend which are fellow University sides placing the Leos next on the line.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Mwamba will play host to second-placed Sportpesa Quins at the Railway Club in a clash expected to thrill the noisy Kulabu fans.

Mwamba’s form at home is nothing to ignore at any given point, a fact which should see Quins struggle to pick a win by all means regardless of with or without a bonus point.

Impala fresh from a 46-6 bonus point win over Mean Machine, will be travelling to Kakamega School grounds to take on Western Bulls as Mean Machine play host to Menengai Cream Homeboyz at the UON main campus grounds.

Blak Blad will welcome the defending champions Kabras at the Kenyatta University grounds as Nondescripts host Top Fry Nakuru in the final match of the round at the Jamhuri Showground at 4.15pm to complete the day’s double-header curtain raised by Strathmore-KCB match.