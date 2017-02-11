Photo: Steps for perfect eyebrows

Eyebrows are a key part of the face, and beautifully shaped and filled ones can make a huge difference to your look.

Shaping eyebrows as part of doing one’s make-up is usually tricky for many women, but with practice, you will develop the ability to do perfect eyebrows. There are different ways in which one can fill up their eyebrows, and one of them is by using a brow pencil.

Step 1 The eyebrows should be tweezed before you start filling them. Tweeze stray hairs above and below your natural eyebrow.

Step 2 Begin to define the bottom part of the brow, by outlining with a brow pencil. Start from the inside to the end of the brow, following the shape of the brow. Use a warm brown shade of brow pencil, because dark or black brow pencil may look dramatic.

Step 3 Repeat the same by following the shape of the brow, and outline the upper part.

Step 4 Now fill the eyebrows, to make them look fuller.

Step 5 Outline the outer parts of the brow with a concealer, especially the arches, so as to define its shape.

Step 6 Blend in the concealer and bam! You’re good to go!