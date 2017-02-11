Photo: Food blogging mania.

Njeri Maina

Four years ago, he did not know how to cook even a simple meal. He, however, had a palate for great meals but not enough money to constantly dine out and get the great meals.

And that is how Jayson Mbogo alias Jay, the lifestyle blogger behind ‘Jay take a pic’ blog got into cooking and food blogging. This we learn as Jay prepares chicken curry in his kitchen.

He explains that he chose to prepare chicken curry as he is partial to Asian and pan-African flavours. Jay has obviously come a long way in four years as evinced by the skilled way he cubes the chicken fillet and dices the onions and broccoli.

As the chicken pieces dipped in spices shallow fry in the pan, we enquire how he manages to look dapper, have an eight-to-five job as a creative, and still blog regularly.

Mbogo explains that it is all about passion and dedication. “It is not about the freebies which bloggers get after or during gigs. Those are sporadic and spaced out and can therefore not make up for passion or keep one in the game,” he elucidates.

This is the reason he decided to learn as much as he could about cooking. He went to Kempinski for classes and avidly watches the Food Network with his favorite show being Man Versus Food hosted by Adam Richman. Soon, the chicken is done.

He adds the broccoli, french beans and cashew nuts to the fried chicken. He then pours a generous amount of yoghurt to thicken the curry broth.

As the curry simmers, we talk about life and his decision to at times blog about life hacks. Jayson says that life is much more than good food.

It is about good clothes, moving houses and being positive about oneself. He says that is the reason he started Posh, a T-shirt line, to communicate to everyone that they are posh in their own way.

The T-shirts go for Sh1,200. He soon adds seasoning to the scrumptious-smelling chicken curry, lets it simmer a bit, and then serves it with a side of chapati.

The food is lovely to behold and even lovelier to eat. It is as good a pan-Asian dish as I have ever tasted. Spurred on by the scrumptious curry, I decide to check out ‘Jay take a pic’ blog for more delectable recipes. You should too.