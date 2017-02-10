Confidence in IEBC rising, shows survey

Photo: IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati, with his deputy Consolata Nkatha during a media briefing in Nairobi on Tuesday. Photo/BENARD ORWONGO

About 31 per cent of Kenyans have a lot of confidence in Kenya’s electoral body, findings from a recent Ipsos survey shows.

The survey indicates that another 34 per cent have a moderate degree of confidence in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) while 19 per cent of Kenyans do not have any confidence with the agency.

At the same time, 53 per cent of Jubilee supporters said they have a lot of confidence with IEBC, 33 per cent have some confidence while five per cent have no confidence at all. For Cord and Nasa supporters, only nine per cent have a lot of confidence in IEBCm while 32 per cent have some as 36 per cent lack any confidence.

A trend analysis of “a lot of confidence” or “none at all” has been changing over the years, with Ipsos statistics showing an improvement compared to last year June.

A survey in June indicated that 21 per cent had a lot of confidence with the IEBC while 35 per cent had none at all. In November 2015, only 18 per cent of Kenyans had a lot of confidence with the IEBC while 28 per cent had no confidence at all.

The respondents, asked whether voters will have enough confidence in IEBC managing the next elections, 50 per cent responded in the affirmative while 31 per cent said they do not.

By coalitions, 72 per cent of Jubilee supporters said they have enough confidence and 14 per cent said they did not while only 26 per cent of Cord/Nasa responded in the affirmative and 53 per cent said they did not.

By region, former Central and Rift Valley provinces recorded the highest per cent of confidence in IEBC managing the August Election, the figures standing at 75 per cent and 62 per cent respectively.

Eastern and North Eastern then followed, with confidence levels at 54 per cent and 47 per cent respectively. Regionally, the figures of those claiming to have voted in 2013 range from a high of 90 per cent in North Eastern to lows of 67 per cent and 68 per cent in Rift Valley and Coast respectively.

Asked why they did not vote, the leading factor was distance from polling station, followed by ill health, work and a lack of trust in IEBC.