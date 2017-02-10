Judge blocks closure of Dadaab camp

Photo: High Court Judge Justice John Mativo at Milimani Law Courts yesterday. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

Bernice Mbugua and Seth Onyango @PeopleDailyKe

Refugees living in Dadaab can now sigh with relief after the High Court in Nairobi blocked the government’s bid to close the largest refugee camp in the world.

The deadline for its closure had been extended until May, but Justice John Mativo ruled yesterday the decision to close the camp was unconstitutional. But in a quick rejoinder, the government said it would appeal against the ruling, saying its existence compromises security of the country.

State Spokesman Eric Kiraithe said the camp had lost its humanitarian relevance and had become a launching pad for various terrorist attacks by al-Shabaab militants. “The camp had become a haven for terrorism and other illegal activities…for us as government, Kenya will always come first. The lives of Kenyans come first,” he said.

The court ruling was made on a day that the World Bank announced plans to roll out infrastructural projects worth $100 million (Sh10 billion) to boost economic and social growth of regions that host refugees in Kenya.

Earlier, Justice Mativo had ruled that the government’s decision to collectively repatriate all refugees in Dadaab camp against their will was a violation of the principle on international convention which relate to the status of refugees.

Refugees’ affairs Mativo directed the State to restore the status quo with regard to administration of refugees’ affairs within the country, reinstate and operationalise the Department of Refugees Affairs with immediate effect.

The ruling follows a suit filed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and Kituo Cha Sheria, which challenged the constitutionality of the government’s directive to shut down Dadaab, the world’s largest refugee camp, and the Department of Refugee Affairs.

They sued the Attorney General, the Interior ministry, its Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho. It was the petitioners’ argument that the directive by the respondents violated international laws and that some of the refugees are likely to face oppression.

On May 6 and 10, 2016, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho had issued a directive saying that the Department of Refugee Affairs had been disbanded and that Dadaab Refugee Camp was going to be closed. In his judgment, however, Justice Mativo ruled that Kibicho had no powers at all to disband a body created by an Act of Parliament.