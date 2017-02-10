You’ve let Nairobi residents down, Uhuru to Kidero

Photo: Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto yesterday unleashed a scathing attack on Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero accusing him of taking City residents for a ride over the last four years .

The Jubilee leaders said the governor has nothing to show for the billions of shillings the county has received since 2013 and called on residents to show him the door in the coming elections.

In a rare onslaught by the two top Jubilee leaders against Kidero, the President told supporters to send the governor packing and replace him with a ruling party candidate in the August 8 General Election.

“You have tried the ODM government and it has done nothing, despite having so much allocation every year, it is time you vote for Jubilee to head the Nairobi county government so that you can see and feel real change,” said Uhuru.

“You know yourselves the governor you elected in Nairobi, what has he done for you in the last four years?” posed the President. Ruto chided Kidero for the way Nairobi county is being run appealing to residents to vote in a Jubilee candidate.

“This time round, the County government of Nairobi must be a Jubilee government because our rivals have failed,” added Ruto. The two leaders spoke yesterday at various stops as they traversed Nairobi calling on residents to come out in large numbers and register as voters in the ongoing mass voter registration, which ends in four days’ time.

Uhuru discredited Kidero’s government saying it is not business friendly and citing the governor’s penchant for harassing hawkers and demolishing kiosks. He said this has made life harder for young, hard-working people who depend on hawking and small businesses to eke out a living.

“We want a government that will care for the plight of young people who are working hard to build the nation and not one that chases after hawkers and demolishes kiosks every day,”said Uhuru.

The President continued: “You have suffered under an ODM County government so give us a chance and you will see how things will change.” The leaders reiterated that the Jubilee Party has no favourite candidate for the Nairobi governor’s seat and that it’s the people who will nominate the flag bearer to face Kidero.

“We are not telling you to elect any particular candidate among the Jubilee aspirants, we will leave it to you to decide and as a party we will work with anyone you will nominate,” assured Uhuru.

Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko, Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru, former presidential candidate Peter Kenneth and nominated lawmaker Johnson Sakaja who are all eyeing the city seat on a JP ticket accompanied Uhuru and Ruto during the tour. Jubilee is currently facing internal wrangles among the Nairobi aspirants for governorship after emergence of two camps around Sonko and Kenneth.

Sonko, Wanjiru, Sakaja and Waweru have all teamed up against Peter Kenneth who enjoys support of majority of Nairobi Jubilee MPs, accusing him of being an outsider. Kidero looks assured to be the unrivalled Cord candidate to defend his seat.

The Uhuru caravan started at Wakulima Market and moved to Muthurwa, Machakos Country Bus Station, Burma Market, Bahati, Jerusalem, Uhuru Estate making with many stops to address the people.

The convoy also passed through Umoja, Kayole, Njiru, Mwiki, Kasarani, Kahawa West, Mathare, Kangemi and finally Dagoretti Corner.