FKF to seek world governing body’s intervention on league row

The protracted row between Kenyan Premier League (KPL) and Football Kenya Federation (FKF) over the composition of teams in the top-tier action this year has taken a new twist after the latter declared they will consult Fifa to chart the way forward.

FKF president Nick Mwendwa is set to visit Fifa headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday to present the case after KPL stayed put to incorporate Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth contrary to the federation’s arrangement to promote Zoo Kericho, Nakumatt, KCB and Vihiga United in the contentious 18-team format.

Mwendwa maintained the league remains postponed while pointed out that the FKF is seeking Fifa’s intervention after KPL took them to court to contest the decision to incorporate teams which have not even complied with international licensing in the first place.

“I will be in Zurich come Monday next week. We will not bend rules to suit the interests of teams that are non-complaint with CAF Licensing Regulation which was a process that was initiated in 2006 to bring order in international football,” said Mwendwa.

“This is a process that started with soft implementation in Europe ostensibly to curb money laundering amongst other ills by clubs and I want to state that as a federation, we will apply the rule to the letter in Kenya,” added Mwendwa.

He made the proclamation yesterday during a function in which the federation gave all its branches the first quota of Sh2 million out of the Sh8 million it had pledged during the Annual General Meeting (AGM) towards developing football at the grassroots level.

Out of the amount, each branch is entitled to Sh100,000 that will be used to purchase kits and football nets amongst other requirements in line with the federation’s policy to promote grassroots football.

Mwendwa outlined the success achieved by the federation during its one year in office, top of which is being in good books with Fifa in regards to financial grants to raise the game in the country.

“Before we took over, Fifa had put Kenya in an audit watch due to embezzlement of money meant for football development and I want to state that we’ve been assured there will be no audit at least for the next three years due to our clean record.

It all boils down to accounting for every cent we receive from Fifa,” said Mwendwa. He also described the success of the Harambee Starlets and investment in women football as yet another big plus for the federation in terms of development, so is Kenya’s improved Fifa rankings especially after Harambee Stars win over fancied Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly match in Kinshasa last year.