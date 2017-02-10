Federation chiefs celebrate one year in office

On a day like this last year, Nick Mwendwa was carried should by his supporters after unanimously winning the famous Football Kenya Federation (FKF) national polls at the Kasarani Gymnasium.

Fast forward and exactly a year later, there are a lot of pros and cons in the manner the federation ran its activities, but the youthful leader believes they are on the right track and can do better.

“Our first task was to set up a physical secretariat, then establish ourselves and show intent. I can proudly say that we have found our way now,” said Mwendwa. He added: “At the beginning, we inherited debts of Sh180 million, which was a slight setback and we have been settling it progressively.”

Mwendwa said the federation had ignited grassroots football by introducing a youth league country wide of players under the age of 13 years, trained coaches and referees and improved players welfare.

“In the last 12 months we have managed to train over 2,000 coaches on the basic skills. This year we plan to train at least 600 tacticians for the C license and at least 200 for the B licence.

We also trained all referees starting from Division One to the top tier,” he said. The federation also boasts returning into good books with world football governing body Fifa, that allowed the return of funding and also attracted a number of corporate companies including top betting company SportPesa who are currently there key partners.

In competitions, Harambee Starlets for the first time booked their ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, while Harambee Stars played a total of eight matches and the under 20 national team played three friendly matches.

Though Harambee Stars failed to qualify for the just-concluded 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, Mwendwa believes that World Cup 2022 remains their main target and the 2019 continental showpiece where Stars begin the campaigns next month away against Sierra Leone.

They also implemented the club licensing to establish a proper players welfare. “In the sponsorships we have increased the pie of what the federation initially used to get.

We now have SportPesa on board and looking forward for more similar partners. The National Super League are also set to get title sponsors and broadcast sponsors as well,” said Mwendwa.

He added: “This year, Harambee Stars will play a minimum of eight matches, while all our junior teams and the Starlets will play a minimum of five international matches. That is our focus going forward.”

The federation has, however, been embroiled in a tussle over the league expansion and especially on the criteria of promotion and relegation, that has seen them suspend the top league indefinately.

They were also criticised for not sanctioning the popular Super Eight tournament and suspending persons who got involved with the tournament.

“The difference in finance for expanding the top tier league is Sh24 million, but we have a couple of sponsors lined-up and we will raise that difference. So the league will have 18 teams,” he said.