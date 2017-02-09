Diaspora lobby threatens suit over voting rights

The Kenya Diaspora Alliance (KDA) has criticised the move to lock out Kenyans living abroad from voting in the August election as was anticipated and threatened to sue the electoral body.

Their remarks came a day after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) said it will only register voters in the four East African Countries of Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda and further extend to South Africa.

Kenyans in these countries are only to vote for the president, as was the case in the last General Election. “Considering the logistics and constraints of time, the commission saw it prudent and tenable to start with these countries.

The law allows for progressive registration and voting by Kenyans in the diaspora and more countries will be included in future,” the commission said.

But KDA has not received the news positively and accused IEBC of failing to honour a Supreme Court ruling delivered in 2015 that allowed Kenyans in the diaspora to participate in elections.

The ruling delivered in May 2015 indicated that IEBC should effect a progressive voter registration for Kenyan citizens living in the diaspora and was directed to file periodic reports annually on the registration, for review by the National Assembly and the Senate.