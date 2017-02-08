A unified country the responsibility of all citizens

Photo: Social media. Photo/Courtesy

The country has been going through an ominous cybercide! Ok, I know I have made this up but you can guess what am saying. For the last several months social media, especially FaceBook and WhatsApp, have been awash with posts that lack words to describe.

The kind of stuff people are writing to each other on political events in the country are so debased that you wonder whether they are coming from a lunatic asylum or from right thinking Kenyans.

The two opposing sides in the ongoing cyberwars are supporters of the Jubilee Party on one side and the Coalition for Reforms and Democracy on the other.

I would take these people seriously were it not for the juvenile and debased kind of things they are exchanging on the blogosphere.

You have a feeling that if they met somewhere they would literally slit each other’s throats. Still, sometimes I tend to think that whatever is happening is a good thing as people have a forum to vent anger and frustrations, rather than running amok on the streets which would lead to loss of life and property.

However, the vitriol on social media is a testimony to the fact that basically, we still have deep rooted hatred towards each other. And, tragically, has it occurred to you that majority of those sending these hate posts are young adults in college or working?

This can only mean one thing – that ethnic bigotry is alive and well, and has undergone a generational transition.

Now, the excuse for all this madness and even other sanitised political statements being made is that it behoves President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto to bring the country together in the run-up to the August 8th, 2017 General Election.

That in 2013 we underwent a bruising election that left Kenyans (ethnically) divided more than ever before in the country’s history.

The fact is that for whatever reasons, Kenyans have always been ethnically divided. From government offices to the corporate corridors, there is a lot of ethnic considerations in how one accesses opportunity, leave alone power.

To the masses, it does not matter that their so called man is very far removed from their reality and is basically a self-seeker. I may sound like an apologist for the powers that be but, if so, it is simply by default. It is the propaganda and misinformation that I find hard to suffer.

True, Kenyatta and Ruto have a duty to ensure that the country moves on for everybody. Indeed, if their coming together was genuine in the first place, then we can only expect them to return the favour by ensuring that nothing untoward will happen to the people on account of the coming elections.

Indeed, free and fair elections are the right of every Kenyan and they should demand it from their leaders. But Kenyans still have a right to be very angry.

This time corruption has become so endemic that the threat of electoral violence seems to have taken a back seat. The people fear that more than violence, corruption has now become the real threat to our democracy. It seems that Kenyan citizens can never win over the powers that be.

They are simply front line fodder to help politicians achieve their selfish aims. The tragedy is that they are ready to die for people who actually think of them as trash.

It is like they love to be continuously abused. Ultimately, however, every Kenyan should take it upon himself or herself to live harmoniously with their neighbour. The ordinary citizen like me and you are far removed from the power plays that are taking place on the political arena.

So it is foolhardy for people to create enmity between themselves on account of a political duel of persons whose daily bread is assured for eons. The writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness. ndegwasm@centreforcca.org