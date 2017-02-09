Sluggish drought response kills pastoralists’ livelihood

Slow reaction to early warnings of impending drought is set to have a serious effect on Kenya’s livestock sector, which contributes 15 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Meteorological Department and the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) had warned of an extremely serious drought situation across the majority of arid and semi-arid (Asal) counties following poor performance of the 2016 short rains, the extended dry period between the 2016 long and short rains. But animals now dot the vast North-Eastern region, seeking non-existent pasture and water points as government agencies rush to rescue them from starvation.

Reports indicate that hotspots with depleted forage include Turkana and Mandera, while southern parts register depleted browse.

In some areas, such as northern parts of Marsabit, the report by NDMA notes, animals are emaciated and the condition is expected to worsen as the dry season progresses and as animals trek longer distances to grazing areas and in search of water.

Livestock deaths have been reported in counties such as Marsabit, Garissa, Kilifi and Turkana and mortality is expected to rise as rangeland conditions deteriorate.

Depending on the mitigation measures and the severity of the drought, Livestock Principal secretary Andrew Tuimur says there will be a dip in quality and supplies from the region.

“The beef industry has been hit badly by the drought, affecting the economy,” he says. The drought will also affect the leather sector, which generates Sh10 billion annually.

Researchers at Tegemeo Institute estimate that while the current drought has not reached the levels of 2011 when Kenya lost livestock worth Sh643 billion—given a severity of between 40 per cent and 50 per cent relative to the 2011 drought—the estimated livestock losses are likely to be about Sh23 to 30 billion.

“The cost of milk has already increased by around 10 per cent,” they say in a report prepared by Miltone Ayieko, Francis Karin and James Githuku.

But industry experts say the country must heed early warning signs, pointing out that failure to have operational boreholes and hay and range tubes in advance was a major oversight in the Asals, which serves as a stark reminder of dire straits facing the livestock sector amid changing climatic conditions.

The National government set aside Sh21 billion to lessen the impact of drought, but the speed of absorption points to the need for specific funding meant for disaster management.

This will avoid situations where funds allocated for development projects are diverted to emergencies as counties drag their feet. Marsabit NDMA coordinator Guyo Golicha told People Daily they are encouraging headers to sell livestock while they can still fetch fair prices.

“If they had sold some as earlier advised, the impact wouldn’t have been that much. A bull currently fetches Sh15,000 from Sh60,000 a few months ago.

Goats are going for as little as Sh500 while prices of cereals have increased from about Sh60 per two-kilogramme packet to Sh100,” he said, adding that had county governments had refurbished boreholes and provided hay and food supplements.

However, culturally, people living in the arid areas do not readily sell their livestock even in the face of drought. Insecurity also made it difficult to facilitate peaceful livestock mobility as pastoralists searched for greener pasture.