Western Kenya salivates at prospect of four top tier teams

Photo: Nzoia United players Masita Masuta and Collins Omondi (carried) during a past NSL match. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

Even with uncertainty surrounding the start and composition of the SportPesa Premier League, focus is on Western Kenya which if Football Kenya Federation (FKF) gets its way, will have four teams.

While Kenya Premier League released their fixtures only including regulars Western Stima, Kakamega Homeboyz and newly-promoted Nzoia United before FKF suspended the league yesterday, Vihiga United was among the teams elevated by the federation following the demotion of Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka over CAF Licensing Regulations.

But controversy aside, football fans in the region are salivating at the prospect of having four teams in the top flight as each side prepares for the occasion.

Former AFC Leopards tactician and football analyst Gilbert Selebwa says this could not have come at a better time. “SPL is every player’s dream especially from upcountry.

The exposure it provides is a huge plus to a budding player’s career. Western region is the bedrock of sporting talent and with the teams now emerging, we expect huge competition,” said Selebwa while urging all the five counties in the region to improve their infrastructure.

“We have facilities like Kanduyi and Bukhungu stadiums which need urgent sprucing up. Since sports employ our youth, we need to prioritise their overall development through sound training and playing facilities especially for the top tier,” he added.

“I believe we can bring back the passion because the support is there. Western Stima and Homeboyz will perform well, my concern is with Nzoia United who lack depth,’’ said Selebwa.