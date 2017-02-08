Kimunyan eyes maiden X-country appearance

Emmanuel Masinde @baromeo

World Youth 3,000m gold medallist Richard Yator Kimunyan is bracing up for the IAAF World Cross-Country Championships set to take place at Kololo grounds in Uganda next month.

Kimunyan, who has been impressive in the junior competitions, has impressed this season on the grass ahead of the national trials as he eyes a slot in Team Kenya’s team for the event.

“I long to be in the team for the cross-country which I have never been at. That is my target and I am working hard this season to run for Kenya in the junior category,” said Kimunyan who competed in cross-country races while in school before he moved to track.

The young athlete, who completed his secondary school education last year, won the Nike Discovery Kenya Cross-country junior category last weekend and he hopes that will act as a springboard for the global event.

“My performance in the cross-country has not been bad and I am going to sharpen on my speed before the trials. I am confident I will make the team,” added Kimunyan who also won the East Africa 10,000m race in Eldoret last year.

Kenya will be hosting its national cross-country trials on February 18 at Uhuru gardens in Nairobi to select a team that will be tasked with defending the country’s title after a stellar show in Beijing, China two years ago.