Plus-size fashion pioneer, meet stylist and model Aketch Ngesa

Plus-size fashion pioneer, stylist and model Aketch Ngesa, has worked with celebrities and the every day plus-size woman. She shares her style choices with Chebet Korir

When I get dressed in the morning I always make sure that I look good regardless of how I’m feeling. My morning motto is “look good, feel good” which has helped me a lot.

I describe my style as sophisticated, chic and slightly over the top at times.

Your style reveals your personality and lifestyle. I have a very confident and vibrant personality and that can be seen through my dressing. My curves make a statement.

Fashion, melanin pride and body positivity are a big part of my lifestyle. My stylish pieces, my love for head wraps, my ability to effortlessly wear clothes that hug my curves with no shame and my love for box braids and big hair as my signature hairstyle represent that.

Style choices affect the way one looks. Knowing how to dress your body type should be the first and most important thing to consider. The right clothes will always bring out the best in you while the wrong clothes make you look like a hot mess.

The biggest mistake women make when shopping or getting dressed is wearing clothes that fit to perfection especially those who wear skinny jeans. The other one would be not knowing the difference between sexy and stylish versus trashy and tacky.

Every chick needs a great pair of blue jeans, a gorgeous little black dress, a classic black blazer, a good bra and at least one pair of stunning and comfortable heels.

I am often spotted rocking a head wrap. I have them in almost every colour. Some are in prints and allow me to style them formally or casually.

The most treasured item in mywardrobe is my 40 pair of shoes.

If I could choose any wardrobe for a TV character, I would be Blair Woldorf played by Leighton Meester in the TV series Gossip Girl. Her character’s style is enviably sophisticated. Her closet is a work of art and to be her stylist would be a dream come true.

If I had to pick a designer for my entire wardrobe collection I would go for Christian Siriano who also happens to be my favourite designer. The moment I saw his plus-size collection on the runway during New York fashion week back in 2016, I fell madly in love with everything from the fabrics, colour selection, attention to detail to how fitting every piece in the collection was. He has dressed some of the best-looking celebrities on the red carpet in 2017.

The most outrageous piece of fashion advice I have ever received is ‘plus-size girls can’t wear body con dresses, crop tops and short skirts’. I simply respond by giving them a link to my blog as well as fellow plus-size bloggers who are slaying and killing it in the game. You will never catch me wearing anything neon. It is not my colour.

Fashion trends that should never see the light of day are wearing a white bra underneath a white sheer blouse and plastic heels. Ladies, give it a rest.