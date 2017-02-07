KPL releases fixtures of 16-team league

Photo: KPL CEO Jack Oguda (left) and FKF president Nick Mwendwa who are engaged in supremacy wars over the number of teams in the top flight. Photos/DAVID NDOLO

A furious Kenyan Premier League (KPL) yesterday came out breathing fire and trashed prospects of having an 18-team league this year following Football Kenya Federation’s (FKF) move to demote Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth from the top tier.

KPL branded the demotions “irregular and dubious” and went ahead to publish 2017 fixtures bearing just 16 teams with the “relegated” clubs included and KCB, Nakumatt, Vihiga United and Zoo Kericho omitted.

Following their governing council meeting, KPL decided to support Muhoroni Youth and Sofapaka and appeal all previous and future FKF decisions deemed to be in violation of FKF-KPL Agreement which defines the scope and mandate KPL holds in running the top flight league.

KPL questioned the motive of KCB, Nakumatt, Vihiga United and Zoo Kericho’s promotion and accused FKF of violating their agreement signed in 2015. They also pointed out that relegation is not in the list of sanctions handed out to teams that are in breach of FIFA and CAF Club Licensing Regulations.

“Club Licensing should help improve and strengthen clubs, not victimise and kill them,” KPL said in a statement. “FKF must respect FIFA Principle of Promotion and Relegation under Sporting Integrity in the FIFA Statutes. A club’s entitlement to take part in a domestic league shall depend principally on sporting merit.

KPL supports that principle and insists that promotion and relegation must be based on sporting merit on the field and not on dubious decisions in FKF boardroom,” added the statement.

The federation’s hierarchy was not available to respond to the league body’s defiant move as president Nick Mwendwa was in Gabon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The league will kick off this weekend and KPL are set to feed the federation humble pie once again in a battle that transcends regimes. The league body pointed out instances which the federation stand in breach of clauses of the agreement which validated KPL’s right to run the league, the appointment of referees standing out glaringly.

Following initial agreement that FKF adds Sh40 million to fund logistics for additional two teams in the top tier, KPL scoffed at the gesture, telling the federation to use the money to help all 20 National Super League (NSL) teams and not to promote two teams to the top tier.

KPL also issued a thinly-veiled threat to hold on to players called up for national duty in the event that the league is expanded to 18.

KPL see an additional one-month to the calendar and 66 games to the season as an impediment to cohesion of national team playing unit. They also accused FKF of failure to see the reality of stadia scarcity.