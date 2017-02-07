Banking sector shouldn’t slow thrust of investments

Recent government’s efforts to make Kenya a regional investment hub have began to bear fruit. A number of international companies have started to make a comeback while new ones are setting foot here to carve own niche in the growing domestic and regional market.

Over the weekend, President Uhuru Kenyatta witnessed the resumption of local vehicle assembly by the Peugeot Group. The French company penned an agreement with their local agent Urysia Limited that will see the production of the famous 504 sedan and station wagon cars.

Last month, German carmaker Volkswagen also made a comeback by reopening an assembling plant in Thika to produce the Polo Vivo model. The company will in the initial phase produce up to 1,000 vehicles per year, a number that is expected to eventually increase to 5,000 units a year.

American company Wrigley’s, which is part of the Mars Group, has also set up a Sh5 billion plant in Machakos to manufacture chocolate, food and drinks.

Equally, the GZI has set up the only can-manufacturing facility in the region worth Sh10 billion while the Honey Well Group of the US—a Fortune 500 company—has opened a regional office in Kenya.

In Bungoma, the Webuye Pan Paper Mills reopened after an 11-year shutdown to operate under the name Rai Paper. The country’s investment rebound is partly orchestrated by the increase in electricity generation.

The government has also made the business climate conducive, which has improved the Ease of Doing Business ranking. Kenya ranked third world’s most improved country for two years in a row.

While these investment milestones, and many others, have had a bearing on the economic growth of average six per cent in the past two years—double the global average—the benefits have been sullied by an increasingly-stunted financial sector, especially in the aftermath of interest rate caps last September.

Since that time, the private sector has been registering distressed growth because the banks have curtailed lending, especially to the small borrowers who are considered risky.

Inability to secure credit is hurting small firms and this is having an impact on job creation and poverty alleviation.

Perhaps the government should consider the International Monetary Fund advice, which last month urged for removal of interest rate controls and steps to prevent predatory lending and increase competition and transparency in the banking sector.