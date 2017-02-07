Why Airtel restructuring ringtone is getting louder

Photo: Airtel’s total customer base of in the period between July to September 2016.

Airtel Kenya C-suite has a new occupant who is being touted as turnaround strategist who has handled key assignments as well as business leadership roles in the mobile firm with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa.

Prasanta Das Sarma, who took the helm of Bharti local unit, is billed as an Airtel insider and professional with more than 31 years of experience in the technology industry who can “deliver an even better experience to millions of customers ”.

“Prasanta Das Sarma is an Airtel veteran, having joined Airtel 14 years ago in 2002 and has served in various capacities, the immediate previous posting being as MD and CEO of Airtel Bangladesh,” said Airtel Africa Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Raghunath Mandava when he announced the appointment on February 1.

Sarma has his work cut out as the country’s second-largest telco operator is struggling to catch up with the market leader — Safaricom — as it pushes to meet ambitious targets set by its outgoing chief executive Adil Youssefi.

But what may raise eyebrows of many is speculation that Bharti Airtel is planing to exit Africa and Sarma’s posting to Africa after a stint at Airtel Bangladesh which has just concluded a merger with Robi Axiata, a unit of Malaysia-based Axiata Group Bhd.

Airtel’s orginal owner — Kencell— launched in Kenya just about the same time as Safaricom, almost two decades ago, and this hasn’t escaped notice of industry observers and subscribers alike, watching the battle unfold between the two operators.

And while Safaricom has seen its strategies pay off to become the most profitable company in the region, Airtel Kenya has never really been acknowledged as a serious challenger to the former, despite considerable investments that included change of ownership and rebranding – four times – and a succession of managerial overall.

When both telcos started operations Kencell targeted the upmarket or high-end subscribers, while Safaricom opted for the mass market segment, moving to matatu terminals and informal settlements to accumulate.

From Kencell to Celtel before rebranding to Zain, and later Airtel Kenya, the mobile subscriber has found the Kenyan market a tough commercial battle ground to replicate similar successes it holds in India and other markets where the brand is a force to reckon.

Airtel Kenya has viciously been blamed for lack of understanding of the Kenyan consumer partly because of relying on foreign managers with little familiarity of the local market and high CEO turnover, unlike Safaricom which has had just two chief executives since inception in 2000.

Sector statistics for the quarter period (July-September, 2016) show an increase in number of Safaricom subscribers at 26.6 million against 25.9 million the previous quarter.

Airtel Network recorded 6.7 million subscriptions during the quarter up from 6.5 million subscriptions posted in the last quarter, while the total subscriptions for Telkom Kenya stood at 2.9million during the period under review down from 5.2 million recorded in the previous quarter.

Finserve Africa and Sema Mobile Services subscriptions stood at 2.2 million and 266 pre-paid subscriptions respectively during the period under review.

Prasanta Das Sarma joins the Kenyan subsidiary at a time when it is in the middle of a second tranche of staff retrenchments and has been dogged by rumours of exiting the African market including Kenya.

The firm has since dispelled those rumours which came during World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland by Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal.

The incoming CEO will be tasked to introduce innovative products in the market if the race to close the gap between Airtel and Safaricom is anything to go by.