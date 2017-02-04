Court battle looms as Sofapaka, Muhoroni insist they are in SPL

Photo: Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa.

Controversially relegated teams Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth are adamant that they will play in the 2017 SportPesa Premier League (SPL) as they maintained that they have submitted all the required paperwork to Football Kenya Federation (FKF) in regard to the CAF Club Licensing rules.

The declaration comes in the wake of the two teams’ demotion to the National Super League to be replaced by KCB and Vihiga United, who finished in fifth and sixth positions respectively on the NSL log last season.

During a joint press conference yesterday to give their stance on the banishment by FKF over an alleged default to comply with the mandatory rule, Sofapaka president Elly Kalekwa (pictured) and Muhoroni boss Moses Adagala said even if they were short of the required rules, they are SPL members and that the federation has no powers to relegate them.

“Sofapaka and Muhoroni are members and shareholders in SPL and furthermore, there is no clause in Fifa statues which gives affiliate federation powers to relegate clubs which do not comply with the new rule,”argued Kalekwa.

The Sofapaka boss clarified that he duly submitted documents which were the bone of contention including payment of players, replenishing the club’s coffers as well as commitment to support the club.

“I sent the documents to FKF for perusal as the club’s owner including a deposit of Sh 5 million to our account. The two-month salaries owed to players have also been cleared while I remain steadfast to continue supporting the club this year with a Sh 80 Million budget,”said Kalekwa even as he came short to ascertain the date the club submitted the documents.

He added: There is nowhere in the world where six teams are promoted and FKF President Nick Mwendwa who should be a neutral arbiter to the clubs should know better.

The CAF licencing should not be used as a whip to discipline innocent clubs,” Kalekwa added that he reads malice in the team’s relegation by the federation, adding that he has used his own resources running into millions of Shillings supporting Sofapaka and more so youth in this country who have used the club as platform to build their careers.

On his part, Adagala said all the arrears owed to players have been paid and pointed out that the team unveiled a Sh 13 million bus last August to cast any doubts on the those doubting the team’s financial position.

Like Kalekwa, Adagala said that Muhoroni Youth is done with all documentation of club licensing while boldly declaring that the team is chasing for the KPL title this season.

In the meantime, Adagala said there was a valid reason why the team parted ways with a number of players in the transfer window key of which is some of them terminating contracts prematurely and failure to return the team’s properties.