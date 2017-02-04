Broos succeeds in uniting Cameroon

Photo: Cameroon’s forward Clinton Njie celebrates at the end of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against Ghana in Franceville where they won 2-0 on Thursday. Photo/AFP

Aleft-field appointment 12 months ago, Belgian Hugo Broos has overcome numerous obstacles and transformed Cameroon into a team just one match away from winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

Before going to Gabon, Cameroon were dismissed as no-hopers, their squad arguably the weakest they had ever sent to a Cup of Nations. But after coming through their group at the expense of the hosts and beating Senegal on penalties in the last eight, the Indomitable Lions beat Ghana 2-0 in Franceville on Thursday to set up a completely unexpected final date against Egypt on Sunday. “This team came here and nobody believed in them.

If you told someone before the tournament we would get to the final they would have laughed, but this for us was a big motivation,” said Broos on Thursday.

The 64-year-old Belgian has turned around the fortunes of a country that had been a disgrace at the 2014 World Cup and were knocked out of the 2015 Cup of Nations in the first round.

Those poor performances eventually led to the sacking of German Volker Finke, and Broos was named as his replacement in February last year. A former Belgian international who had enjoyed much success as a coach in his homeland, Broos had then worked in Greece, Turkey, the Gulf and Algeria, but had never managed a national team.

Yet he applied for the vacancy when it was advertised by the Cameroonian federation, convinced that he met the numerous demands, including having an extensive list of honours won as a player or coach, not to mention a good knowledge of powerpoint.

Under his stewardship, the Indomitable Lions, for so long the leading force on the continent, have lost just once. That defeat was a 3-2 friendly away to France last May, when Dimitri Payet scored the winner in the final minute.

His players are glowing in their praise of Broos, citing improved discipline and a feeling of squad unity that had not been there previously. He has even spoken out in their defence amid a row over bonus payments.

“I think he has brought a bit more discipline because before, I won’t say there was no discipline, but it is something he has really focused on.

In football, if you have discipline everything else follows,” Edgar Salli told AFP. The full-back Fai Collins added: “The coach has given us something extra, given the youngsters confidence to show what we can do. -AFP