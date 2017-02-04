Do-or-die for Homeboyz and Kulabu

Kenya Cup enters Round 11 with fourth-placed Menengai Cream Homeboyz focused on spinning rivals Mwamba in a do-or-die fixture in a race for maximum points to build-up on the play off short listed sides as league leaders KCB host Blak Blad.

Homeboyz rivalry with ‘Kulabu’ from the past has always seen their match end with a short score with either side walking with a slim win and the deejays coach Paul Murunga anticipates yet another tough encounter from the Black Shirts.

“Against Mwamba from the past, our matches have always been tough with the winner always going home with an extra point or two in the final score over the other so this Saturday we will have to win this match for us to stay in the playoffs contention since this is one of the most important games for us,” said Murunga.

Homeboyz are just a point and two places above ‘Kulabu’ and with both sides in good form since resumption of the cup this year, only the better side will carry the four points with the bonus point hanging on the fence for the daring one to reach for first.

League leaders KCB will be hosting 10th-placed Kenyatta University’s Blak Blad RFC at the Lion Den, Ruaraka, a match will see the Bankers aim at the maximum points against a full-of-surprises side which has hit news waves with upsets against Strathmore Leos back to back this season.

Cup defending champions Kabras will be hosting Nondescripts at the Kakamega show ground. The sugar millers currently lie third with 30 points, a double of the eighth placed Red Lion.

It will be an interesting fixture seeing two former senior Kabras players now in the red shirts taking on their former team mates with Nondes slowly recuperating from a bad start last year.

Another do-or-die fixture will be between last season’s runners up Impala Saracens hosting bottom placed University of Nairobi’s Mean Machine in the weekend’s double header scheduled to go down at the RFUEA grounds at 2.00pm with Sportpesa Harlequins next in line against Western Bulls.

Impala will be coming from a two-match loss streak while Mean Machine are yet to register their first win this season making the two rivals focused on getting the better of each other as Impala looks at the play offs chances while the Blue Stripes will be out to hunt points to survive relegation.

Second placed Quins will be favorites against Echulusi in their fixture as Top Fry Nakuru will be looking forward to wreck Strathmore Leos at the Nakuru Athletic Club (NAC) to summarize the 11th round of action.