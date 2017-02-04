Dancing fuchsias

Photo: Faith Kanini and Musa Rai.

Couple: Faith Kanini and Musa Rai

Date: November 26, 2016

Venue: Butterfly Pavillion, Mombasa

Budget: Sh600,000

Theme: Fuchsia and navy blue

Photos: E-mage Photography

How did you meet?

Faith: We met through a mutual friend in 2010. Rai was a student at Vision Institute of Professionals (VIP) and I was in the University of Nairobi.

My friend asked me to escort her to VIP to get some reading materials from a schoolmate, and on reaching there, I met Rai who was with my friend’s schoolmate, and that’s how it started.

How long did you date?

We became friends after meeting in 2010, and dated for about two and a half years before tying the knot.

How was the process of planning the wedding?

Planning the wedding was not that much of a headache, as we had had the experience with our dowry ceremony that happened four months before the wedding. So, we knew well in advance the kind of suppliers to keep and those to replace.

How did the wedding day turn out?

It was great, though we experienced rainfall in the morning, which we thought would ruin the day. Thank God the rain stopped at around 11am, and even though we were behind schedule, the ceremony proceeded smoothly.

What were some of the highlights for you on the big day?

Our bridal team killed it during their entrance, I didn’t expect the dancing. The MC was also on point; he made each and every detail of the event lively. There was a lot of dancing too during the reception. Generally, everything was colorful and we loved it.