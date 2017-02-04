Our sons will not get justice, Akashas cry

Photo: Fatuma Akasha. Photo/NDEGWA GATHUNGU

Sophie Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

The family of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha has denied involvement in drug trade and expressed fears that their two sons, who have been extradited to the United States, will not get justice.

Speaking for the first time after their indictment by a New York court over charges of drug trafficking and consequent rendition, the family asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and bring back the two.

They said the alleged offences were committed within Kenya’s borders and therefore, the suspects should be tried within the same jurisdiction.

Fatuma Akasha, the mother to Baktash Akasha,40, Ibrahim Akasha, 28, who were handed over to the US on Monday alongside Indian national Vijaygiri Anandgiri Goswami and Pakistan Gulam Hussein, 61, said she knows her sons would not get justice in a foreign country for lack of legal representation. The family was addressing journalists at their Nyali residence in Mombasa.