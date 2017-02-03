President warns MRC members over violence

Reuben Mwambingu and Munira Mandano @PeopleDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked the Mombasa Republican Council (MRC) to stop secessation calls or face dire consequences.

He said the government will not watch as the group disrupts peace in the Coast region by launching sporadic and indiscriminate attacks on police officers, adding that it is not possible for a rag tag militia to successfully fight an organised government machinery.

Speaking in Diani and Matuga in Kwale county during his voter mobilisation tour, the Head of State advised the group to hold dialogue with the government on their grievances.

“There will be no single day that the Coast will stop being part of Kenya. You will grow old and die, your children and great grandchildren will also grow old and die and Coast will remain part of Kenya. It is impossible to fight a legitimate government.

The best thing is to surrender and opt for dialogue because even if you think you are armed, the government is armed a million times better than you,” he said, adding Kenya is a sovereign state and the government will use all available resources to defend it.

In the run up to 2013 General Election, MRC going by its slogan “Pwani si Kenya” (Coast is not part of Kenya), was on record calling on residents to boycott the polls.

There were reports that prior to the elections, undercover members of the outlawed group had been issuing threats to residents against participating in polls.

This was followed by a spate of attacks believed to have been executed by gang members targeted at police officers. On the eve of elections, suspected MRC youths attacked and killed the then Changamwe police boss Awuor Otieno, his OCS Salim Chebii and junior officers, Stephen Maithya and Andrew Sonliwa in a night ambush at Miritini.

Although MRC officials denied involvement, police said they were directly involved. However, MRC spokesman Richard Lewa and secretary general Randu Nzai Ruwa, said their efforts to dialogue with the government on the 1963 MoU between Sultan of Zanzibar and Kenya’s first President Jomo Kenyatta has persistently hit a snag.

“We have written several times to the President, we also wrote to the Inspector General (of Police) and other top security organs seeking dialogue but our efforts have been futile,” said Randu who insists their first call for talks was contained in a letter addressed to Uhuru on September 15, 2014. which was also to seek peaceful ways of addressing historical injustices such as land.