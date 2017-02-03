Super 8 proves success as 2016 graduates join top tier sides

Photo: Maqbul Mohammed (right) charges past Eugene Oduor during a Super Eight Premier League duel last year. Mohammed is one of the success stories of 2016. Photo/RODGERS NDEGWA

The inaugural season of the SportPesa Super Eight Premier League unearthed a burgeoning array of young talented footballers last year, showing just how crucial the tournament has been. For almost a decade, Super Eight has been a springboard for young talent and here are some of the success stories from the class of 2016.

Zidane Ochieng’

For 17-year- old Zidane Otieno, the proverbial saying shoot for the moon if you fail you will land among the stars is what motivates him every day.

The youngster had a marvellous year where he was named 2016’s Most Promising Player after playing a fundamental role for Division One League side Makadara Junior League Sports Association (MJLSA).

Through the league, Zidane’s exceptional talent was noticed by selectors and got a call-up to don the national colours with the Harambee Stars U17 squad.

Jeconiah Uyoga

Jeconiah Uyoga, 22, a two-time SportPesa Super Eight League’s Most Valuable Player will be making his highly-awaited debut in Kenya’s top flight this year after being drafted in Gor Mahia’s roaster for the 2017 season following a deal with the 15-time local champions.

After making a name for himself as one of the dreaded strikers in the Super Eight League in the past two years where he turned out for Technical University of Kenya (TUK FC), his dream is set on the right course thanks to the exposure gained in the competition.

Maqbul Mohammed

A stand-out figure for league bronze winners Jericho All Stars, Maqbul, a natural left-back will also be joining Jeconiah at Gor Mahia on a one-year deal.

While he has big shoes to fill after the departure of Erick “Marcelo” Ouma, the young defender says he is up to the challenge.