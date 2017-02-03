Professional golfers enlist for Karen Masters tourney

Photo: Kenya Commercial Bank (KBC) Karen Masters golf tournament scheduled for March 17-19 at the Karen Country Club.

Twenty two local professional golfers will have a chance to showcase their world class golfing skills and are eager for one of them to emerge winner when close to 70 local and PGA professional golfers converge for the inaugural Kenya Commercial Bank (KBC) Karen Masters golf tournament scheduled for March 17-19 at the Karen Country Club.

The first of its kind tournament in Kenya will see 6 senior pros and 40 pros drawn from the European Challenge Tour join the locals for a three day event that is part of the Golf club’s 80 years’ celebrations.

The 40 European Challenge Tour pros will be paired with local amateurs for a two day Pro-Am tournament running between March 17-18 before facing off with the local pros on 19th for the blue jacket and the total prize money of Sh1.5 million (US$15,000) to be shared amongst the top 10 finishers.

Meanwhile, Kenya Golf Unions is in the process of choosing a pool of 18 pros that will join three already selected golfers in Mumias’ Dismas Indiza and Vet lab’s Brian Njoroge for making the cut in last years’ Kenya Open Golf Tournament and Thika’s Simon Ginge for his current good form.

“We have three tournaments that will be used to determine those who will represent us in this tournament based on the accumulative points from the three events,” revealed Kenya Professional Golfers Association chairman Jacob Okello.

The three events include Sigona Golf tournament that has already taken place, Vet Lab tournament that tees off on February 6-7 and Muthaiga Golf tournament which will be held later on.