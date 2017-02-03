National football body makes bold move to promote two sides

Photo: Benjamin Chaka of KCB (left) in action during their National Super League (NSL) match at the Camp Toyoyo Stadium in Jericho, Nairobi. Photo/SPORTPICHA

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Western Kenya-based Vihiga United have been admitted to the Kenyan Premier League following failure by Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth to meet the CAF Club Licensing conditions.

Only Thika United which was amongst the three that were relegated at the close of last season made the cut after their re-submission of documentation on financial prudence and management structure was approved by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Appeals Committee.

Following the move, it is now clear that 18 teams will feature in the top tier in the 2017 campaign slated for February 11.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa while addressing the media at Kandanda House yesterday said the decision to promote the two sides was driven by sporting merit and the pair meeting key conditions of the licensing directive.

He urged the two demoted teams to prepare their paper work and apply to join the National Super League within a period of 14 days.

“We were only satisfied with Thika United who earned a score of 61 per cent as marked by the committee. The other two teams did not demonstrate convincingly to us that they are sound enough to run in the premiership.

For the benefit of precedence, they will be in the Super League only after meeting the criteria. If they select to pursue legal recourse, then they are free to appeal through the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS),” he said.

Both Sofapaka and Muhoroni Youth have been accused of failure to meet the minimum requirements in matters of administration hence attracting the wrath.