Lobbies want Leakey out over SGR route

Photo: Community representative Daniel ole Osoi with chairman Sidney Quntai at a press briefing in Nairobi, yesterday. Photo/ALICE MBURU

Mike Ratemo @PeopleDailyKe

Conservationists have opposed the Kenya Wildlife Service’s move to allow the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to pass through the Nairobi National Park, saying it will endanger animal habitat.

A group of wildlife lobbies, civil society organisations and aggrieved communities yesterday demanded the resignation of KWS chairman Richard Leakey for alleged abdication of duty and gross misconduct.

They accused the KWS chair of colluding with the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to “hastily issue a permit” allowing the SGR project to pass through the park despite experts advising against it.

“It is beyond comprehension of how a person reputed to be an ardent wildlife conservationist can be a staunch proponent of such a destructive undertaking inside the park,” said Daniel ole Osoi, a community representative.

Kahindi Lekalhaile, a civil society representative, said the park was “way too small” to accommodate the mega project, adding that the planned erection of more than 200 pillars across the ecosystem would lead to massive wildlife migration

Leakey has in the past defended KWS decision to build a bridge over the park, saying it was the most viable choice out of the 7 available options.