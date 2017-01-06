All hope on you, MPs to Wabukala

Photo: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman nominee Eliud Wabukala when he appeared before the parliamentary Justice and Legal Affairs Committee in Nairobi yesterday. Photo/KENNA CLAUDE

Members of the National Assembly yesterday expressed optimism that retired Archbishop Eliud Wabukala will provide the much-needed leadership at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) should he be selected to fill the chairman’s position.

Wabukala affirmed that he had not been fronted by anyone to take up the position saying he is his own man, while further assuring he won’t be compromised if granted the opportunity to lead the anti-graft body, a position that has been marred with controversy.

Members of the National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) led by Ainabkoi legislator, Samuel Chepkonga said they do not expect him to be compromised given his strong religious background, with some describing him as the “last resort” because other qualified professionals have had their chance in the anti-graft body but still failed.

“You as a bishop, if you fail we will have nowhere else to go…Are you aware of the burden that comes with that role? You will be fighting with the MPs, Executive, Opposition and even the Judiciary,” the MPs said.

But, Wabukala said he did not apply for the position to to pass time and asked the MPs and Kenyans not to lose hope with the fight against corruption saying that it requires support and concerted effort by all stakeholders.

He admitted that it took a lot of soul-searching to apply for the job and his family and friends advised him against taking that direction, owing to the challenges that come with the role.

“We have to recognise the good in each one of us and my experience at the Anglican Church has shown me that. But the chairman of the EACC should not be left to do everything, he is a team leader,” he said. However, four people have filed a petition to Parliament to oppose his nomination saying that he has no moral authority to head EACC.

The petitioners said they do not consider Wabukala a suitable candidate to head the anti-graft body on grounds that he abused office by “baptising, marrying off and burying people who are thieves, corrupt and even forgiving them.”

They also accused him of failing in his mandate as the chairperson of the National Anti-Corruption Campaign Steering Committee saying that he has done nothing to slay the dragon of corruption despite the millions of shillings provided for that purpose.

But Wabukala dismissed the allegations saying there are systems followed in the church saying that the clergy “do not just go out there and get anyone they find”.

“About baptising, our work is to bring people to God and we do not just go out there and pick anyone. People have to go through teaching first and so the allegations are not true,” he said.