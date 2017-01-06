Mob burns AP camp after cop shoots rider

Photo: A police vehicle goes up in flames in Burinda village, Busia yesterday. Angry residents also torched officers’ houses to protest the killing of a boda boda operator. Photo/Henry Andanje

Henry Andanje @jamomanyi

Angry residents of Burinda village in Butula, Busia county torched an Administration Police camp, a police vehicle and the local chief’s office after a boda boda operator was shot dead during a scuffle with three officers yesterday.

The angry mob looted police officers’ houses, stole ammunition and uniform before burning the GK vehicle, three motorcycles and destroying other property. Chaotic scenes were witnessed in the usually calm village as boda boda riders led villagers in attacking the AP post, hurling missiles before setting houses and the vehicle ablaze.

The three officers accused of killing the boda boda operator retreated to their camp to avoid the wrath of the mob baying for their blood. Western regional police coordinator Moses Ombati said six houses were razed after the mob ransacked them and stole personal belongings of officers and two loaded G3 magazines.

Ombati identified the killed boda boda operator as Evans Nyabola, who he said was shot in a scuffle with officers. The three officers had responded to calls at an accident scene where the rider had reportedly knocked down a pedestrian.

The rider allegedly attempted to grab a rifle from one officer, leading to a scuffle. “During the struggle between the officer and Nyabola, a bullet hit a female officer on the right foot while another hit the boda boda rider in the stomach killing him on the spot,” said Ombati.

“Members of the public, numbering about 500, thereafter regrouped and attacked the officers at the camp, overpowering them before they destroyed property.” Police Spokesman George Kinoti condemned the incident and called for calm as the matter was being addressed.

Busia deputy Governor Kizito Wangalwa and former Butula MP Alfred Odhiambo visited the scene and condemned the violence. They urged the government to investigate what transpired and prosecute the officers if found to be in the wrong.

Trouble began after the boda boda man differed with the police officer after hitting a girl who was crossing the road carrying a water can. Witnesses said a brawl ensued and two shots were fired, leaving the rider sprawled on the road and the female officer injured on the leg.

Running battles between residents and the police disrupted traffic on the Bumala–Butula road. The rioters overpowered the few police officers who were forced to flee for their lives. Police reinforcement, under the command of Busia OCPD Masai Makau, stood at a distance appearing to avoid a confrontation with the mob.

The standoff that lasted over two hours, with the protesters staying put even as officers fired in the air. Makau and his team were advised by the Bumala MCA Patrick Gomba to stay away from the irate residents as he tried to calm them.

Busia County Commissioner John Chelimo arrived at the scene but his presence was not felt as the angry residents continued chanting slogans. Butula MP Michael Onyura had his vehicle windscreen destroyed as he also tried to intervene in the melee.

Local boda boda riders chairman Erick Makokha condemned the incident, and urged Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery to ensure justice is done for the victim. “This is a second incident where a police officer shot dead a civilian.

The first one happened last year in November when a male AP officer shot dead a Class Seven girl at Butula Sub-county headquarters. This cannot go on” he said. Calm returned slowly but tension remained high in the village last night.