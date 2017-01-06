Soldiers hope to extend regional military dominance

Photo: Ulinzi Stars players take a break during SportPesa Kenya Premier League (KPL) match against Gor Mahia at Nyayo National Stadium. Photo/DAVID NDOLO

Allure of continental glory and added earnings have prompted Kenya’s representatives to CAF Confederations Cup Ulinzi Stars, to beef up their regiment as they plan to shoot their way to group stage.

Ulinzi have recalled experienced midfielder and club skipper Stephen Ochola from peacekeeping mission to bolster the team while dependable Evans Amuoka who sat out most of 2016 has also been deployed in the frontline.

The duo have been pivotal to Ulinzi’s past domestic and continental campaigns and their returns are obviously aimed at giving the outfit a better fighting chance. Having staged a passive campaign in 2016, Ulinzi are definite title contenders with Ochola orchestrating attacks from midfield while offering a shield to the back four while under siege.

Amuoka’s pace in attack could add to the soldiers’ impressive goal count as hit man John Makwata lead the lines. The soldiers have also recruited Baron Oketch from Gor Mahia ostensibly to inject pace upfront as their clash with North African side.

Fate handed Ulinzi Stars a shot at CAF’s second most lucrative club competition when FKF Shield winners Tusker completed a domestic double by clinching the league title and opted for the CAF Champions League.

Ulinzi want to make the most out of the chance. In a bid to avoid the 5-1 continental humiliation suffered at the hands of Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek six years ago, Ulinzi Stars have made strategic additions to their squad. First up against the Kenyan military outfit will be Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya.

The soldiers last appearance in the continental stage ended in humiliation as Zamalek ran riot, ending the aggregate tie with a 5-1 score line. Re-installed head coach Benjamin Nyangweso however, believes times have changed and his side have an equal fighting chance.

“It is difficult playing more established side in continental football but it can be done we’ll do it. We have the right players for the games and we’ll ensure we use all we have to progress.” said Nyangweso when asked about his team’s chances of progressing past the preliminary round.