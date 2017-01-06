Meet Tony Kwalanda, K24 Sports presenter

CHEBET KORIS @chebetkorir

One thing that many people do not know about you?

I am single. Don’t get me wrong I am fairly old, but still young at heart.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

That I never get angry. Generally, I am a happy person and people think I do not have my other side.

Memorable country you have ever been to?

Brazil. I can easily relocate to there, but they say East or West home is best.

One thing that has helped you be the man you are today?

The foundation I got. I was taught to be of good moral standards and this has nurtured me to be the person I am today.

Best place you have ever visited?

Copacabana Beach, Rio. There are friendly and beautiful women.

Worst advice you have ever received?

Avoid circumcision.

Best childhood memories?

Playing cha kitoto. It is still memorable to date.

Worst habits?

Keeping stuff to myself. It’s both a good thing and bad thing, but I prefer it that way.

Best way to relax?

Exercising.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Executing a strike in campus.

Worst decision you regret?

Never pursuing my soccer talent.

Craziest rumour you ever heard about yourself?

That I am gay.

Best advice you ever got?

Never give up. Too cliché, but it has worked for me ever since.

Lowest moment in your life?

When I lost my mother.

What is your best physical feature?

My abs. (haha)

Biggest addiction?

Any sort of food.

One thing you love about being a sports presenter?

It has many opportunities for growth, it is rewarding and fun.