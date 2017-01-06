Media must reclaim agenda-setting role from politicians

Kevin Mabonga and James Ratemo

It is an election year and the political theatre is getting increasingly active. In the mix of the political game is the media. The importance of media in elections cannot be overemphasised. Politicians are aware of the power the media wield and are doing everything to benefit from its influence.

Malcom X once described the media as the most powerful entity on earth. “They have the power to make the innocent guilty and the guilty innocent, and that’s power.”

One of the traditional roles of the media is to set the agenda for the populace but often it is the politicians who hijack the media and determine what the media portrays as most important for the citizens.

This raises the question of who sets the agenda for the masses. Is it the politicians or the media? A number of studies have tested the assertion that media emphasis on certain issues results in increased public concern over the same issues.

But there is debate on whether media has the power of shaping reality or merely reflect it. Politicians know that to remain relevant they have to dominate the media and use all sorts of tricks to achieve this. If the media fall for the tricks, they become captive of the politicians’ machinations and end up being mere conveyor belts of their agenda.

As we enter the electioneering period, the masses will depend on the media to make decisions. The politicians, on the other hand, will depend on the same media to discern what issues the people are concerned about.

If the media remains true to its calling of being a watchdog and an objective agenda setter, then politicians will be cornered into discussing issues that matter as opposed to the sideshows. Credible news sources will also come in handy during this period. Because of the fierce competition for elective positions, we are already witnessing the use of propaganda as a campaign tool.

This calls for media to be vigilant — verify before publishing any information. The Code of Conduct for the Practice of Journalism calls on journalists to avoid unnamed sources unless pursuit of the truth will best be served by not disclosing the source.

It further discourages quoting persons making derogatory remarks based on ethnicity, race, creed, colour and sex. This is the time for media to shun hatemongers and make them stick to issues. The media have duty to sieve what politicians say.

As much as the media have an obligation to cover all politicians fairly and objectively, the media are also duty bound to expose the ills committed by politicians and educate voters on how to exercise their democratic rights and provide objective information devoid of inflammatory language. — The writers work for the Media Council of Kenya