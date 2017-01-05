Property destroyed in Kisumu school fire

Photo: Kisumu County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed.

Students of Chailambo Secondary School in Kisumu county started their first term on a bad note after a fierce fire destroyed property worth millions of shillings at the school on Tuesday.

The students, some accompanied by their parents, were shocked after they found the classroom which they had stored their belongings burnt to ashes. Nothing was salvaged from the classroom as fire fighters from Kisumu county arrived late when the fire had consumed everything.

Kisumu County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the fire started at 7.30pm in one of the four classrooms that had been used to store mattresses, lockers and boxes for the Form One students, when the students went home in November for holidays.

“The classroom was completely burnt, villagers came in and assisted firefighters to salvage items in the other classes,” he said. Maalim said no one was injured during the incident adding that scene-of-crime officers have launched investigations on the possible cause of fire.

But some parents read mischief in the incident, saying although they were being told the mattresses were burnt in the inferno, there was no smell of burnt mattress or clothes.