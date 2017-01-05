Elections or not, Kenya must protect itself from cyber attacks

Photo: Cyber crime must be urgently tackled.

Nixon Kanali

Cyber security is a real challenge in Kenya. Reports of government institutions being hacked have been on the rise. Last May, the online hacktivist Anonymous conducted a sophisticated attack on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs servers stealing a terabyte of data, some of which ended up on the Dark web.

The leaked data contained confidential and non-confidential files. They included e-mail conversations, security-related communication and even letters discussing the security situation in South Sudan.

In 2012, an Indonesian hacker, known as direxer, also brought down 103 government of Kenya websites overnight. The hacker was part of an online Indonesian security forum known as Forum Code Security. He claimed he took down the websites following tutorials from the forum.

Hacking is a challenge Kenya should expect to encounter now and even in future. In an interview I had last year with Bethwel Opil of Kaspersky Lab on the state of cyber security in Kenya, it emerged that cybercriminal activities are increasing globally.

He said cybercriminals are constantly looking for new ways to make their victims pay. According to the 2015 Cyber Security Report by Serianu Cyber Threat Intelligence Team, the public sector in Kenya lost more than Sh5 billion from cybercrime attacks, followed by the financial services sector at Sh4 billion.

The report revealed how many organisations lack enough staff and security expertise dedicated to IT. The worrying thing is 21 per cent of organisations, including government institutions, are not concerned about cybercrime.

Currently, there is a heated debate on whether the country should have an election based exclusively on an electronic system or have a manual backup just in case the electronic system fails during the next General Election. It’s an argument that has raised mixed reactions from different sectors.

But it is the ICT Cabinet secretary Joe Mucheru claims that the electronic voting system might be hacked by terror group al Shabaab that has raised even more reactions. Appearing before Senate committee on Legal Affairs, the CS based the State’s push for a manual backup system on fears of al Shabaab interfering in the polls.

One would, however, ask, why would the terror group want to hack Kenya’s electronic voting system? The CS’s response was that cartels are trying to use technology to frustrate Kenyans. The CS might be right about technology being used to control some things.

That any electronic system can be compromised cannot be disputed. Any cyber infrastructure is prone to hacking. But what interest would the terror group have in Kenyan elections? During the recently concluded US election, there were reports that the Democratic National Committee emails were hacked.

The US government has announced that it was “confident’’ Russia orchestrated the hacking. The hacks resulted in the release of thousands of emails, many of which included damaging revelations about the Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton.

As Kenya embraces electronic voting, it must take steps to ensure the security — and most, importantly the systems to ensure they do not fall victim to cybercrime.

The first line of defense in protecting these systems is common sense. Applying the best practices of cyber security, data protection, information access and other objectively developed, responsibly implemented procedures will make it difficult for al Shabaab or any other group to conduct cyber mischief.

We must, however, agree that new technology always comes with some glitches – even when it is not being attacked. The idea of al shabaab hacking the system is one that will, however, continue to generate more debate among Kenyans. —The writer is a technology blogger at TechTrendsKE in all things cybersecurity, PR & Communication