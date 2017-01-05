Universities, too, need Matiang’i revolution

Photo: Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i.

After instigating far-reaching reforms at the primary and secondary school levels of education, Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i appears set to take his mission of overhauling the sector to the next level.

According to reports, the CS has written to the Commission for University Education (CUE) demanding immediate action on a number of critical areas. Matiang’i is reportedly apportioning blame on the mess in the higher education sector to CUE and wants the commission to sort it out.

The minister’s chief concern is that the standards of university education in the country have disturbingly nosedived over the years, thanks to failure of regulation, open disregard of the law and greed. Matiang’i’s concerns are not a bolt out of the blue.

There is little doubt that university education has taken a serious beating in the past decade or so particularly following the liberalisation of the sector and the introduction of the Module II degree programmes.

What was intended to be a positive step, that would help many people who dropped through the cracks of the regular degree system to attain academic advancement and also help universities financially sustain themselves in the cost-sharing era, has in many ways turned into a bad experiment.

For one, it has led to rapid and haphazard expansion programmes that are long on quantity and short on quality as institutions compete to attract revenue. There are real concerns that many institutions have been ignoring entry qualifications, sound tuition and proper administration of exams, thus churning out half-baked graduates.

Besides the trend hurting the country’s human resource pool, it also augurs ill on the the image of our graduates seeking jobs abroad. This means our graduates are increasingly unemployable at home and uncompetitive abroad.

The craze for degrees and the universities’ willingness to indulge it by making it easy for everyone to enroll and graduate has also had a negative effect on middle-level colleges.

Not only are many secondary school graduates reluctant to join the institutions, universities, in the rush to create more places and rake in more cash, have annexed the colleges and turned them into satellite campuses. The dismantling of middle-level colleges has, among others negative effects, denied the rapidly growing economy of crucial technical skills.

Meanwhile, universities are massively producing seekers of white collar jobs that are increasingly hard to come by. Matiang’i’s intended reforms at the university level must restore integrity and credibility in the higher education sector, value in the Kenyan university degree certificate and competitiveness in our graduates both locally and internationally.