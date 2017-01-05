New city key to saving Nairobi from total collapse

Nairobi residents are streaming back to the city in their thousands to continue with the struggle for survival after Christmas festivities. It is a necessary evil as many are those who, pretentions of grandeur aside, are coming back to a life of filth and stress.

In one of the most revolutionary moves by any government, the Egyptian government last year announced plans to abandon Cairo as its capital and build a brand new $45 billion city.

The new city, envisaged to stretch 150 square miles and accommodate at least seven million people, was hailed as “the catalyst for an Egyptian renaissance” and “a momentous endeavour to build national spirit, foster consensus and provide for the country’s sustainable long-term growth”.

The ambitious project will be a public-private partnership with a top investor from the United Arab Emirates. China and some gulf states have also pledged massive investments in the new city. Eqyptian authorities said the project will be complete in at most seven years.

But Egypt is not the first country to take such a drastic action to avoid getting choked by its capital’s problems. In Nigeria, the government moved its nerve centre from Lagos to Abuja after the former became totally unmanageable thanks to crumbling infrastructure, overpopulation, gridlock and other acute problems of urbanisation.

In India, New Delhi was built next to the old Delhi capital while in Brazil the government moved its business from Rio de Janeiro to Brasilia. For cities such as Berlin, the move from Bonn was purely strategic after reunification of East and West Germany.

And now, Nairobi has reached a point of no return. Over the years, the city has been growing steadily in terms of both population and infrastructure. Unfortunately, much of this growth has been going on unplanned. Indeed, it would appear that the city has been running on what the colonialists planned. But this is no longer sustainable.

The city is choking from haphazard expansion. We are not even referring to the ubiquitous slums that are symbols of the city’s real status, away from the gated communities.

Even roads rehabilitation has become a nearly impossible task as they get spoilt soon after repair due to heavy trucks moving in and out of construction sites within the city.

The sewerage network stares at implosion since it can no longer contain the millions of litres of waste water being spewed out daily from the mushrooming households and offices. Sewerage leakage has become a normal phenomenon even in upmarket estates.

Still, the biggest challenge facing Nairobi is gridlock. And honestly, recent traffic measures proposed by Transport Cabinet secretary Michael Kamau and Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero will not make any impact.

It is not the first time we have knocked down a roundabout to ease traffic flow, but with no let-up to the mess. The measures will simply add to the complications and confusion on our roads.

Basically, these patched up jobs on different infrastructural sectors are only serving to bog down the city further in its mire. We have no choice but to do something drastic like the Egyptians and Nigerians.

One option would be to have an entirely new city in one of the expansive outskirts such as Mavoko in Machakos or Kajiado county and move literally everything away from the overcrowded city.

The second option is to move the core of government business to areas where they can directly serve the beneficiaries. There is no reason, for example, why Tourism cannot be headquartered in Mombasa and Agriculture in the Rift Valley.

Ultimately, however, we must make the counties work in order to stem migration to the city by the restless youth searching for income generating opportunities. The writer is the executive director, Centre for Climate Change Awareness. [email protected]