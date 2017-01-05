KenGen extends Mugo’s tenure for one year

Photo: KenGen company. Photo/File

Kenya Electricity Generating Company Ltd (KenGen) has renewed the contract of Albert Mugo as chief executive officer for one year. The extension of Mugo’s tenure is expected to enable him to oversee a number of new projects, which are at various stages of development.

Making the announcement, KenGen Chairman Joshua Choge said the company had confidence in Mugo’s leadership. “Mugo has been able to oversee a number of projects that have contributed to the increase of the company’s generating capacity from 721MW,” Choge said.

In December last year, KenGen announced that it plans to add 721MW of electricity from geothermal and wind sources to the national grid in the next five years at a cost of Sh800 billion.

During his tenure as chief executive, KenGen has been able generate energy from different sources – which range from hydro, geothermal, thermal and wind. Hydro is the leading source of KenGen’s electricity, with an installed capacity of 819.9MW, accounting for 51 per cent of their capacity.

Geothermal is currently at 533.8MW while wind comprises 25.5MW. KenGen recorded a revenue of Sh38.6 billion and a pre-tax profit of Sh11.26 billion during the financial year ended June 30, 2016.

In June last year the company successfully raised Sh26.4 billion through a Rights Issue, whose proceeds will go into the development of the energy projects.

The company has also identified geothermal projects to be undertaken as Public Private Partnership projects as part of project implementation.

“With our motivated workforce coupled with requisite funding from our bilateral partners for the projects in the pipeline, KenGen is well positioned to deliver on promise and continue to be the market leader in the provision of competitively price electric energy in the country,” said Mugo.

Mugo said KenGen also plans to diversify and will develop an industrial park in Naivasha that will not only target the optimisation of KenGen business operations, but also support the Government’s industrialisation strategy as a pillar for economic growth and job creation.