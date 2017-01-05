Photo: Narok govt keen to audit all Mara lodges

Narok County government is ready to audit all lodges and camps in Masai Mara Game to ascertain their legality. Narok County Director of Communication, Oliver Mwenda says the audit is necessary to conserve the reserve as a premier safari destination.

“Building of hotels has to be regulated. Some of them have been built in wildlife habitats and migratory corridors. We are carrying out an audit to ascertain if their owners followed due processes before setting them up,” he says.

Wildlife conservation groups and ecologists say half of the more than 175 facilities in the sprawling game reserve are operating without all the required licenses. Some have been built in wildlife migratory corridors and dispersal areas, animal habitats, breeding gorges and watering points.

These developments have allegedly led to disappearance of some species and increased human-wildlife conflict. The environmental groups say mandatory Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) studies were not carried out by the National Environment Authority (Nema).

Most lodges are operating on the strength of past but outdated Environmental Audit reports. Further, it is alleged that Nema haphazardly and corruptly issued operational licenses to the proprietors of the hotels without due consideration of their impacts on the ecosystem.

Lodges and camps inside and outside the park are said to be double the reserves’ capacity. Nema Director General Godfrey Wahungu has accused the county government of dragging its feet in formulating a Management Plan for Mara, saying the matter was unnecessarily being politicised yet it is meant to save the ecosystem.

Mwenda says the Management Plan is being formulated with the help of all stakeholders, adding that when completed, it will be tabled at the county assembly for debate.

Patrick Lekenit, the Narok County Nema Coordinator says most hoteliers who have problems with Nema have powerful political connections, making it difficult for Nema to bring sanity and order in the Mara.